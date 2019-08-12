24 applications received for national home relocation scheme

24 applications for a national home relocation scheme have been received by the Office of Public Works.

The once-off Voluntary Homeowners Relocation Scheme is for residential properties that were flooded between December 2015 and January 2016.

A number of Kerry homeowners applied for the scheme over the past number of years.

This national scheme provides assistance to homes which were rendered uninhabitable due to flooding; the successful applicants would be given financial assistance in order to relocate.

A total of 169 properties nationwide were identified by local authorities as being potentially eligible.

However, due to other flood defence works being constructed, along with alternative remedial works, 38 applicants were invited to apply for the home relocation scheme.

Of these, 24 have been approved to date nationwide.

The OPW says, due to the small numbers involved, it cannot provide a county-by-county breakdown.