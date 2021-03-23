24 additional COVID-19 related deaths; 371 cases but none in Kerry

24 additional deaths related to COVID-19 have been reported.

12 deaths occurred in March, 10 in February and 2 in January.

The median age of those who died was 82 years and the age range was 49 – 100 years.

There has been a total of 4,610 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Monday 22nd March, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 371 confirmed cases of COVID-19; none of the cases are in Kerry.

There is now a total of 231,484 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

183 are men / 187 are women

75% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

151 in Dublin, 31 in Offaly, 27 in Donegal, 25 in Galway, 21 in Meath and the remaining 116 cases are spread across 16 other counties/

As of 8am today, 357 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 76 are in ICU. 25 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of March 20th 2021, 675,946 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: