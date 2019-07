233 patients spent time on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry in June.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation monthly statistics show that is an increase of 20 people compared to the same month in 2018.

The figures reveal that in June 2007 just four patients spent time on trolleys in the hospital.

Nationally, almost 7,400 patients were on trolleys in June.

INMO general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha, who is from Ventry, says there is no longer a summer respite when it comes to overcrowding.