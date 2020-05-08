Over 23,000 people in Kerry in receipt of COVID-19 welfare payments

There are over 23,000 people in Kerry in receipt of COVID-19 related payments from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The majority, over 22,000 are on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, while 900 have been medically certified for receipt of the COVID-19 Illness Benefit.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is an emergency payment for employees and the self-employed who have lost their income and are fully unemployed due to the pandemic.

It’s paid at a rate of €350 a week into a customer’s bank account or their local post office.

In Kerry, 22,200 people got the payment this week; that’s up 300 people on last week.

The Government also introduced an enhanced Illness Benefit payment for people who have been medically certified to self-isolate or have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

It’s also paid at a rate of €350 per week.

900 people in Kerry have now been medically certified for receipt of this COVID-19 Illness Benefit, up 100 people on last week.