There are 23 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.

Data from the Irish Nurses and Midwives’ Organisation shows there are 621 people waiting for beds nationally today.

That’s down from a record high of 760 on both Monday and Tuesday.

Today, the most overcrowded hospital is University Hospital Limerick where 63 people are waiting on trolleys, while there are 43 patients waiting on trolleys in Cork University Hospital.