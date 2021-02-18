TENNIS

Japan’s Naomi Osaka has beaten Serena Williams 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Australian Open ladies singles final in Melbourne.

It means Williams will have to wait to win a record equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Osaka has never lost a Slam final and will now play American Jennifer Brady in the decider.

An emotional Serena Williams left her press conference in tears after facing questions about her future following defeat in the Australian Open semi-final.

Moments after being asked if she’d said goodbye to the tournament for good, Williams became overwhelmed when questioned about unforced errors.

Brady has beaten Karolina Muchova in 3 sets.

In the men’s singles, Novak Djokovic continues his quest for an eighteenth Grand Slam title, against Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev.

SOCCER

Manchester City extended their winning run to seventeen games last night, and with it their Premier League lead.

Second half goals from Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva saw them win 3-1 away to Everton.

City’s lead at the top of the table now stands at ten points.

Manager Pep Guardiola is impressed by his team’s consistency.

Burnley manager Sean Dyche says he was protecting Robbie Brady from injury last night.

The Republic of Ireland winger came on as a second half substitute in their 1-1 draw with Fulham.

However, he was called ashore just 24 minutes later after a poor display that almost saw him red carded.

But Dyche says Brady has an Achilles problem that wasn’t allowing him to run properly.

Erling Haaland once again showed his quality last night.

He’s now scored 17 goals in 13 Champions League games after a brace helped Borussia Dortmund to a 3-2 win away to Sevilla in the last-16.

Juventus were twice caught napping, conceding early goals in both halves in a 2-1 defeat at Porto.

Three Premier League sides play the away legs of their Europa League last 32 ties at neutral venues this evening.

Manchester United are in Turin to face Real Sociedad.

Rome is the venue for Arsenal’s meeting with Benfica

And Budapest hosts Tottenham’s clash with the Austrians of Wolfsberg.

Leicester’s game away to Slavia Prague actually does take place in the Czech capital,

While Rangers are in Belgium to play Antwerp.

RUGBY

It’s reported that Keith Earls has been offered a new one year deal with Munster and the IRFU.

The Irish Times claim captain Johnny Sexton and his Leinster team mate Cian Healy are also set to agree fresh one year contracts.

Peter O’Mahony, CJ Stander, Iain Henderson and Tadhg Furlong are believed to be close to finalising negotiations around two year deals.

GOLF

Padraig Harrington and Rory McIlroy are in action later at the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour in California.

Harrington has recovered from COVID 19 and detailed what he occupied himself with in his hotel room while isolating.

RACING

There’s a seven-race card at Clonmel later with the first off at 1.45.