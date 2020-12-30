Peggy Fitzgibbon (nee Horgan) , Scarteen Park Kenmare and formerly of Killowen Kenmare.

A private family funeral will take place for Peggy with Requiem Mass being celebrated in Holy Cross Church Kenmare on Thursday morning at 11am which will be live streamed on kenmareparish.com

Burial afterwards in the Old Kenmare Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, Donations if desired to Rockmount Care Centre or any Cancer Society of your choice.

Enquiries to O Connors Funeral Directors Kenmare

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

