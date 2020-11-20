Foley confident teachers will be considered among priority groups for vaccine

The Education Minister says she has every confidence teachers will be considered when priority groups for a COVID-19 vaccine are being decided.

The INTO union has called for school staff and students to be among the first to get the jab when it becomes available.

The first formal meeting of a new government taskforce will take place on Monday to discuss how a potential vaccine would be rolled out.

Two jabs have proven to be 95 per cent effective in trials so far.

Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the priority list will have to be based on public health guidelines: