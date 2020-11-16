Bridget Guerin (née Moran), Dooncaha, Tarbert.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband Sean, sister Sr. Catherine, brother-in-law Francis, extended family, neighbours and friends.

A private family Funeral will take place for Bridget, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Tarbert on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed on www.stmarystarbert.com Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey Cemetery, Ballylongford.

