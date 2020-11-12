GOLF

Play has been suspended on day one of the rescheduled Masters due to heavy rain.

The early starters only managed to play a couple of holes before the players were called in.

There are 4 Irish players in the field; Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell and Cork amateur James Sugrue.

Lowry was due to tee off around now in a group alongside Tiger Woods and Andy Ogletree.

McDowell’s group with Si Woo Kim and Nate Lashley was also due to start shortly, while McIlroy and Sugrue are among the later starters.

Tiger Woods is attempting to win a sixth green jacket.

=

SOCCER

The Republic of Ireland take on England in a friendly international at Wembley tonight.

The last five meetings between the two countries have ended in draws

Kick off is at 8pm.

=

Northern Ireland are 90 minutes away from a place at the European Championship Finals.

They play Slovakia in Belfast.

Kick off is at 7.45.

Scotland are also bidding to qualify.

They are away to Serbia.

=

Liverpool have confirmed Joe Gomez has undergone successful surgery to repair a tendon in his left knee.

The centre-back sustained the injury during a training session with the England squad yesterday.

Liverpool say the injury is likely to rule him out for a significant part of the season.

Jurgen Klopp is already without Virgil van Dijk for the forseeable future.

Greg Clarke has resigned as a vice-president of football’s world governing body FIFA.

He also stepped down from his role as chairman of the English FA on Tuesday over discriminatory comments.

Clarke had hoped to stay on as UEFA’s representative on the FIFA Council for a few more months.

=

GAELIC GAMES

Paul Taylor has stepped down as manager of the Sligo footballers.

He says family commitments, work commitments and the current health crisis are the primary factors in his decision.

Taylor added that he was bitterly disappointed that Sligo were forced to withdraw from their Connacht championship game against Galway due to the COVID 19 outbreak.