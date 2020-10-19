Search for Fungie suspended amid no sign of famous dolphin

The search for Fungie was suspended last night after volunteers failed to see Dingle famous dolphin.

This is the longest time he has been missing since making the area his home.

Volunteers from Mallow Search and Rescue joined the operation yesterday at the request of a local boatman.

But the group’s chairman John Woulfe says they found no trace of Fungie.

A statement posted by Dingle Sea Safari last night said that the search was being called off in the hope that Fungie has just gone off on an adventure , and if he so chooses will one day return to Dingle.

It ends by saying: ‘Wherever you are my friend I hope you are safe and happy and thank you for all the years of joy you have brought to so many people.’