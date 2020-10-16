Norma Foley will seek public health advice on schools if Level 5 implemented

The Education Minister says if the country goes to level 5 Covid-19 restrictions she would seek public health advice in relation to schools remaining open.

It comes amid warnings from the Chief Medical Officer that the country’s contact tracing system can’t keep up with the number of infections.

Cavan, Donegal and Monaghan entered Level 4 last night, while a nationwide ban on household visits also came into force.

NPHET advised the Department of Health on Wednesday that schools are not amplifying the case numbers.

Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says schools continue to be a safe place to be.