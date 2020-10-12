Kerry towns fare well in latest IBAL litter survey

Kerry towns have fared well in the latest Irish Business Against Litter survey.

Killarney was lauded for its exemplary cleanliness, while Tralee also scored well, despite slipping from ‘Cleaner than European Norms’,

However, city centre areas in Limerick, Galway and Dublin have all lost their “clean” rating – as the survey returned the worst results in over a decade.

IBAL says it hasn’t seen fewer urban areas make the cut in their survey since 2007.

The group says its inspectors have noticed more litter from outdoor drinking and people dropping disposable masks and gloves.