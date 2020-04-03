22 COVID-19 deaths announced today; 7 more cases in Kerry

There have been a further 22 deaths from COVID-19 in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has also been informed of 424 new confirmed cases of the illness.

There are seven new cases in Kerry; bringing the total in the county to 79.

Of the latest 22 deaths of patients diagnosed with COVID-19, 18 occurred in the east, three in the south, and one in the west.

The patients included 11 females and 11 males, and 16 had underlying health conditions.

The average age of today’s reported deaths is 80.

There have now been 120 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,077 (57% of all cases) followed by Cork with 292 cases (8%), while there are 96 in Limerick.

The data also shows that 48% of cases are male and 51% are female, with 171 clusters involving 626 cases.

The average age of confirmed cases is 48 years.

1,039 cases (28%) have been hospitalised, and of those hospitalised, 148 cases have been admitted to ICU; 948 cases (26%) are associated with healthcare workers.

Of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 61%, close contact accounts for 23%, travel abroad accounts for 16%.

The National Public Health Emergency Team met today to continue its review of Ireland’s response and preparedness to COVID-19.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are concerned with the number of clusters identified in nursing homes. We have identified a range of measures, working with the HSE. We need to see continuous actions being taken to reduce the risk of transmission in nursing home and long-term residential facilities.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are now facing into the end of week one of new measures. It has been a tough adjustment but these efforts save lives. We will continue to protect vulnerable groups against this virus, by staying home and following public health advice. These efforts result in lives saved.

“Anyone over 70 years of age should remain cocooned as per public health advice, and for essential food and prescription shopping, call on family, friends or services to help you. Over 70’s should not be leaving home.”

Dr. Colm Henry, Clinical Chief Officer, HSE, said; “There is now a clear picture of more severe illness in older people. This underlines the importance of our advice on cocooning and requires all of us to support any vulnerable people who find themselves in isolation.”