22 assaults on ambulance staff over the past year in the Southern Region

There have been 114 assaults on ambulance staff over the past two years.

44 of those were in the Southern Region, which includes Kerry.

The figures show that, in 2018 and 2019, there were 114 assaults against ambulance staff.

70 were physical, 43 were verbal and one was sexual, which relates to a patient exposing themselves to a staff member.

But Tina Martin, the co-chairperson of the National Ambulance Service Representative Association, claims the problem is far worse than the statistics suggest.

She points to a survey of paramedics that found 68 per cent of them had been assaulted over a two-year period.

22 of these assaults (per year) took place in the Southern Region, which includes Kerry, according to an FOI Act request by Newstalk.