21st edition of Kerry International Film Festival underway

The 21st edition of the Kerry International Film Festival is now underway.

This year’s festival will take place entirely online and will run until Sunday (October 18th).

Over 80 local and international films can be viewed on the Kerry International Film Festival website during the event.

There’ll also be live panels and Q&A discussions with industry experts.

Chief executive of IFTA and KIFF festival board member, Áine Moriarty says this year’s event will focus on Kerry’s rich film-making history.

She says feature films shot here in the early 1900s show that Kerry is an ideal location for film-makers: