Kerry pilot project awarded funding from Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland

A pilot project in Kerry is one of four across the country to be awarded funding from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

It’s given €1 million to Irish companies and research institutions to carry out research in the areas of smart energy systems and offshore renewable energy.

One of the four successful ERA-Net Smart Energy Systems projects is BEYOND.

This project will demonstrate market designs for the integration of local smart grids into centralised grids, and will include four pilots in three countries, including the Dingle Peninsula.

It’s led by the International Energy Research Centre and Tyndall National Institute Ireland, UCC, with collaboration from ESB Networks.