Maurice (Mossie) O’ Donoghue, Carrigcannon, Lyreacrompane.

A Private family Funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church Lyreacrompane on Monday morning at 11.00AM followed by a private burial in Kilshenane Cemetery. A memorial Mass for Mossie will be held at a later date.

Please note: Both Funeral Mass and burial is strictly family members only (limited to a maximum of 25 family members).

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****