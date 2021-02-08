Over 21,500 Kerry people on pandemic social welfare payments

21,533 people are getting pandemic social welfare payments in Kerry this week.

That’s according to the latest data from the Department of Social Protection

This week (up to February 9th), 18,476 people in Kerry are getting the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

That is an increase of 21 people compared to the previous week when 18,455 people in the county got PUP as they had lost their job due to the pandemic.

275 people in Kerry informed the department they were closing their PUP payment this week and returning to work; that is up 31 from the previous week.

The number of Kerry people on the Enhanced Illness Benefit due to having COVID-19 or self-isolating continues to rise.

This week, 3,057 people got the payment; that’s up 87 from last week’s figure.