Man in hospital after aircraft crashes into powerline in West Kerry

A man is recovering in hospital after the light aircraft he was piloting, crashed into a powerline in Castlegregory this afternoon.

The incident happened just after 1pm, when the 59 year old from Cork, on an engine-operated paraglider, struck ESB powerlines at Seaside Caravan Park just outide Castlegregory.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry but was later released.

The incident resulted in almost two thousand homes and businesses in West Kerry being left without power – most customers are still out this evening.

The scene has been preserved by Gardai and the Air Accident Investigation Unit is en route to the scene.