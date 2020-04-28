Virtual protest in support of Debenhams workers tomorrow

A virtual protest will be held online tomorrow in support of workers at Debenhams.

Earlier this month, the department store told its 1,500 staff members in Ireland that it doesn’t expect its Irish stores to reopen; 100 jobs in Tralee will be lost as a result.

A number of protests were held at stores nationwide last week, but Gardai shut down one on Dublin’s Henry Street due to the current restrictions on movement.

Mandate Trade Union and Uplift – People Powered Change are asking people to join tomorrow’s virtual protest and hear directly from affected workers.