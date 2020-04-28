North Kerry woman dies in hostel in Tullamore

It’s being reported that one of the women who died in a hostel in Tullamore was originally from North Kerry.

Gardai are investigating if a fake batch of Xanax tablets led to the deaths of two women in Tullamore, Co Offaly.

A 44 year old woman from Laois and a 19 year old woman died after being found unresponsive in a homeless hostel.

There are unconfirmed reports that 19 year old was Amy Mannix, originally from North Kerry.

A 23 year old man is in a critical condition while a 32 year old man was also found ill at the same hostel.

Robin Schiller from the Irish Independent says gardai are investigating if online drugs played a role in the womens’ deaths: