Outbreak of Covid-19 in Cahersiveen hotel housing asylum seekers

It’s understood there’s been an outbreak of COVID-19 in a hotel in Cahersiveen which is being used as an accommodation centre for more than 150 asylum seekers.

The asylum seekers were transferred to the former Skellig Star Hotel last month as part of the Department of Justice’s emergency response to COVID-19, whereby people were being transferred from emergency accommodation to dedicated centres.

Chairperson of Cahersiveen Community and Business Alliance Jack Fitzpatrick, says they met with hotel management yesterday, adding they confirmed there were cases there.

It’s believed four residents were diagnosed with COVID-19 and they have been transferred to Cork.