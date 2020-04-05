Further 21 people died as result of COVID-19

A further 21 people with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, bringing the total number of deaths in the Republic to 158.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 390 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as of 1pm today.

There are now 4,994 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The latest analysis available – up to midnight Friday – shows there is one new case in Kerry, with the total number in the county now standing at 85.

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 2,490 followed by Cork with 343.