21 patients on trolleys at UHK today

There are 21 patients waiting on trolleys at University Hospital Kerry today.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, there’s a total of 534 people on trolleys in emergency departments and on wards across the country today.

University Hospital Limerick is the most overcrowded with 81 patients in need of a bed; it’s the third time UHL has hit this record number this year.

The INMO says over 1,000 patients have been waiting on trolleys in Limerick this month – the worst September ever, with a week still to go.