21% increase in number of road traffic collisions in Kerry during January

There has been a 21% increase in the number of road traffic collisions in Kerry during January of this year, compared to the same month last year.

That’s according to figures contained in Kerry County Council’s Water, Environment, Fire and Library Services report.

This report shows the Kerry Fire Service attended 17 road traffic collisions in January, which is up from 14 during the same month in 2019; a rise of 21%.

In total during January, the Kerry Fire Service was mobilised 95 times; this is a decrease of 6% when compared to January 2019 when the service was mobilised 101 times.

During the first month of this year, gorse fires reduced by 80%; there were only two gorse fires in January this year, compared to 11 last year.

Instances of chimney fires also decreased during the first month of this year; they went from 14 last January to 10 this year.