There was a 21% drop in drug possession arrests in Kerry in 2020.

That’s according to figures presented to the Kerry Joint Policing Committee meeting by Chief Superintendent Eileen Foster.

There were 535 drug possession arrests in the county last year, compared to 681 in 2019.

This is despite a rise in arrests for drug possession for sale or supply, which increased by 17% from 83 to 97.

Drug possession arrests for personal use, meanwhile, fell by 27% from 598 in 2019 to 438 last year.