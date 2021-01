There was a 21% decrease in the number of start-ups in Kerry in 2020.

A report by CRIFVision-net shows that there were 400 new start-up firms in the county last year, compared to 484 in 2019.

The report also states that there were 12 insolvencies in Kerry during 2020.

Nationally, 21,924 new companies were registered last year, the lowest figure since 2016.

24 of the 26 counties in the Republic saw a drop in new start-up firms.