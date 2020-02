The United Nations has begun an investigation into the State’s treatment of a Magdalene laundry survivor from Kerry.

70-year-old Elizabeth Coppin, originally from Listowel but now living in the UK, has brought a case to the UN Committee Against Torture, claiming she’s been denied justice for over 20 years.

Ms. Coppin was born in a mother-and-baby home in 1949, before being sent to an industrial school and laundries in Cork and Waterford.

Elizabeth says the conditions were awful: