Kerry County Council closes R569 road to Morley’s Bridge following storm damage

Kerry County Council has closed the R569 (Kenmare) road from its junction with the N22 Cork-Killarney road to Morley’s Bridge, following storm damage at the weekend.

Repair works have begun on site, and diversions are in place as follows:

Motorists travelling from Killarney to and from Kenmare/Kilgarvan, should use the N71 Moll’s Gap road.

Traffic travelling from Cork is diverted at Ballyvourney on the N22 road onto the L3201 (Coolea/Top of Coom) road, which connects with the R569 road at Morley’s Bridge.

Traffic from Cork can also use the N71 Moll’s Gap Road via Killarney.

Kerry County Council will be salting the diversion routes as required.

Further updates will be provided on the council’s website and through social media.