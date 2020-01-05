Defeat for Kerry in Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League

Waterford were victorious in Tralee today in the Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League.
Mike O Halloran reports
Kerry were bolstered by a few familiar faces returning to the starting line up.
But it was always going to be tough game against a Waterford side under new management.
Waterford got the first score of the game before Shane Conway leveled from the deadball, before a second free put Kerry into an early lead.
After 13 minutes, Waterford led by just the smallest of margins, 3 points to 2
Waterford starting to push on a small bit, Kerry holding their own from the deadball and Shane Conway.
7 points to 4 to the visitors after 24 minutes.
Waterford kept that work rate up and stretched their lead to 10 points to 4 on the 30 minute mark.
But, a Shane Conway penalty on the 33rd minute might have changed the team talk in the Waterford dressing room.
0-11 to 1-5 heading into the half time break.
5 minutes into the second half, Waterford started the stronger. 14 points to 1-6
But a goal for Waterford 10 minutes into the second half put daylight between the sides when Kerry were getting back into it
1-14 to 1-8
But two quickfire goals for Waterford really put Kerrys challenge firmly off-course.
3-16 to 1-9 after 55 minutes.
Waterford really showed their class, with Kerry only getting 2 scores from play.
Score after 63 minutes as 4-20 to 1-9.
There really was only going to be one winner in the end.
Full Time
Waterford 4-13
Kerry 1-10