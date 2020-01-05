Defeat for Kerry in Co-op Superstores Munster Hurling League

Waterford were victorious in Tralee today in the Co-op Superstores Munster Senior Hurling League.

Mike O Halloran reports

Kerry were bolstered by a few familiar faces returning to the starting line up.

But it was always going to be tough game against a Waterford side under new management.

Waterford got the first score of the game before Shane Conway leveled from the deadball, before a second free put Kerry into an early lead.

After 13 minutes, Waterford led by just the smallest of margins, 3 points to 2

Waterford starting to push on a small bit, Kerry holding their own from the deadball and Shane Conway.

7 points to 4 to the visitors after 24 minutes.

Waterford kept that work rate up and stretched their lead to 10 points to 4 on the 30 minute mark.

But, a Shane Conway penalty on the 33rd minute might have changed the team talk in the Waterford dressing room.

0-11 to 1-5 heading into the half time break.

5 minutes into the second half, Waterford started the stronger. 14 points to 1-6

But a goal for Waterford 10 minutes into the second half put daylight between the sides when Kerry were getting back into it

1-14 to 1-8

But two quickfire goals for Waterford really put Kerrys challenge firmly off-course.

3-16 to 1-9 after 55 minutes.

Waterford really showed their class, with Kerry only getting 2 scores from play.

Score after 63 minutes as 4-20 to 1-9.

There really was only going to be one winner in the end.

Full Time

Waterford 4-13

Kerry 1-10