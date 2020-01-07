2020 Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle beneficiaries announced

The charities to benefit from this year’s Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle have been announced.

This comes as registration opens for this year’s event, the 37th staging of the cycle, which takes participants 175km around the Ring of Kerry.

Since its inception, the Ring of Kerry Charity Cycle has raised almost €17 million for more than 160 charities.

The main beneficiaries from this year’s cycle will be: Ard Chúram Day Care Centre, Listowel; Banna Rescue; Breakthrough Cancer Research; Cunamh Iveragh; Down Syndrome Ireland (Kerry branch); and St Francis Special School, Beaufort.

Ard Chúram Day Care Centre, Listowel – A daycare service that operates from Monday to Saturday and caters for older people in a purpose-built centre in Greenville, Listowel.

Banna Rescue – A voluntary inshore and land rescue unit covering one of the busiest and best beaches in the country.

Breakthrough Cancer Research – An Irish medical research charity focused on raising vital funds for cancer supports and services.

Cunamh Iveragh – A respite home for adults with special needs in South Kerry.

Down Syndrome Ireland (Kerry branch) – Helping people with Down Syndrome to make their own futures as bright and independent as possible by providing them with education, support and friendship every step of the way.

St Francis Special School – Providing educational programmes in Beaufort for students with moderate/severe/profound general disabilities.