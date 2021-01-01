2020 one of the busiest years on record for Vincent de Paul in Kerry

The St Vincent de Paul in Kerry experienced one of its busiest years on record in 2020, with a significant spike in the number of people looking for help, because of the pandemic.

Around 7,900 people contacted the society during the year looking for assistance; an increase of about 2,000 on the previous year.

This increase in demand – coupled with the fact that many of its volunteers were elderly and therefore cocooning – made the year particularly challenging.

Food poverty, fuel poverty and rising rents were the main causes of the rise in requests for help in Kerry during the year, according to the society’s Tralee President, Paddy Kevane.

The first Lockdown from March to June, meant people were using more fuel – and home schooling led to food bills rising for many struggling families.

He says many people in Kerry are still living in sub-standard accommodation, which is leading to its own problems:

Another issue in Kerry during the year was a shortage of accommodation, especially for young people who for various reasons, were no longer able to live in their family home.

Mr Kevane says 2020 saw a rise in requests for help, from young people who are ‘couch surfing’ and have nowhere permanent to live.

Marriage breakdowns during the year also led to an increase in people seeking assistance: