2020 was KSPCA’s busiest year ever

Kerry’s main animal welfare organisation says 2020 was the busiest year in its history.

Kerrie Ryan of the KSPCA has thanked businesses for their help as it wasn’t possible for the charity to fundraise due to pandemic restrictions.

Mr Ryan says there was a huge surge in people seeking to adopt animals as well as in calls regarding suspected animal neglect.

He says the KSPCA received more than 500 calls in the year reporting suspected animal neglect – more than double the volume of calls regarding the same concerns in 2019.