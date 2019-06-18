2019 Rose Escorts are selected

SEVEN teachers were among the 32 men who made the grade to be Rose Escorts at the 60 Year Rose of Tralee Celebrations from 23 to 27 August. The final list was confirmed after the team-building Boot Camp over the weekend on the Wild Atlantic Way in Kerry.

This year’s 32 Rose Escorts have been chosen.

12 men have made the grade in Munster, including three from Kerry, there are ten from Leinster, six from Connacht and four from Ulster.

40 men took part in a gruelling bootcamp along the Wild Atlantic Way in Kerry, which included climbing Carraumtoohill, cliff diving, abseiling cookery and sewing.

Among this year’s batch of Rose Escorts are seven teachers, three farmers, a scientist and a member of the Air Corps.

The 2019 Rose of Tralee International Festival will take place from Friday 23rd to Tuesday 27th August; this year the event is celebrating 60 years in existence.

 

