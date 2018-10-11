2019 Munster Senior Football Championship Draw To Be Made Tonight

The new Kerry Football Manager, Peter Keane, will find out later who his first opponents in next year’s Munster Championship might be when the draw is made tonight.

As has been the case since 2014, the Munster Senior Football Finalists from the previous year will gain a bye to the semi-final.

It means Cork and Kerry will be kept apart with Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford awaiting a draw for the quarters.





There will then be an open draw to determine who will play Kerry and Cork in the semi-finals.

New Mayo boss James Horan faces a trip to New York in the Connacht quarter-final while Galway will go London.

2018 semi-finalists Dublin, Laois, Carlow and Longford will advance straight to the quarter-finals in Leinster Football.

The first two teams drawn in Ulster football will face a preliminary round clash with an open draw after that.