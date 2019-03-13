2019 Kerry Group Rás Mumhan Stage Details Announced

The Route for the 500 kilometre Kerry Group Rás Mumhan has been announced over the Easter weekend.

The format of the race will remain the same with the 4 road stages, the same as last year, but there will be a slight change in the last 10 km on Day 1.

The first and final stages will start and finish in Killorglin, stage two will be from Listowel to Athea and stage 3 brings the riders in a loop around South Kerry, starting and finishing in Waterville.





It’s the first major Stage Race of the Irish Cycle Racing season will take place over the 4 days of Easter weekend, April 19th to April 22nd.

Entries close on March 25th.