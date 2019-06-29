The 2019 Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship has been launched.

The Round 1 draw has also been held, with games to be played over the weekend of July 6th and 7th.

Holders Lixnaw were paired with Ballyheigue, Kilmoyley are to play Causeway, Ballyduff meet Crotta O’Neills and Abbeydorney face St.Brendan’s.

Rd 1 Fixtures

Sat 6 July @ 5pm – Extra Time
Ballyheigue v Lixnaw Austin Stack Park

Sat 6 July @ 7pm – Extra Time
Abbeydorney v St Brendans Austin Stack Park

Sun 7 July @ 1.30pm – Extra Time
Ballyduff v Crotta O Neills Austin Stack Park

Sun 7 July @ 3.30pm – Extra Time
Kilmoyley v Causeway Austin Stack Park

Maurice Murnane is manager of Kilmoyley

Chairman of Lixnaw Mike Kelliher

