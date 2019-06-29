The 2019 Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship has been launched.

The Round 1 draw has also been held, with games to be played over the weekend of July 6th and 7th.

Holders Lixnaw were paired with Ballyheigue, Kilmoyley are to play Causeway, Ballyduff meet Crotta O’Neills and Abbeydorney face St.Brendan’s.

Rd 1 Fixtures

Sat 6 July @ 5pm – Extra Time

Ballyheigue v Lixnaw Austin Stack Park

Sat 6 July @ 7pm – Extra Time

Abbeydorney v St Brendans Austin Stack Park

Sun 7 July @ 1.30pm – Extra Time

Ballyduff v Crotta O Neills Austin Stack Park

Sun 7 July @ 3.30pm – Extra Time

Kilmoyley v Causeway Austin Stack Park

Maurice Murnane is manager of Kilmoyley

https://www.radiokerry.ie/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/MauriceMurnane.mp3