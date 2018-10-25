2019 draft budget for South and West Municipal District passed

The 2019 draft budget for the South and West Municipal District has passed.

Before approving the draft plan, issues including street lighting, parking facilities and funding for youth cafes were raised by the councillors.

The importance of street lighting, particularly for areas in the MD which are predominantly occupied by an aging population was raised.





The issue of parking in the four main towns in the area was also highlighted as a priority by councillors, as was the provision of funding for youth cafes.

€80,000 has been allocated under the Strategic Development Fund and €55,000 under the Community Support/Community Initiatives, while councillor allocations will be €261,000.

The draft budget of €396,000 was approved unanimously by the South and West Municipal councillors.

There is also potential for a further €320,000 in grant aid which brings the total to €716,000.