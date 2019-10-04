2019 Dingle Food Festival is underway

The Dingle Food Festival is underway.

The festival is part of Fáilte Ireland’s Taste the Island Programme, a 12-week celebration of Ireland’s seasonal ingredients, tastes and experiences.

Highlights of the festival include cookery demonstrations, over 50 market stalls, workshops, street entertainment and wine tastings.

The Dingle Food Festival, which began earlier today, includes a taste trail around the town tomorrow and Sunday, which will feature over 70 culinary dishes and drinks from local and national producers.

Tonight will also see the Farmers’ Forum take place in An Díseart where the focus will be on a sustainable future.