2019-20 Season For Schoolboys & Girls Leagues Around The Country Looks To Be At An End

The 2019-20 season for Schoolboys and Girls Leagues around the Country looks to be at an end.

The SFAI Executive Committee has decided that all of its member Leagues shall be eligible to recommence fixtures and activity once schools have reopened, adding that the weekend of September 5th and 6th is the most appropriate date to effect the restart.

The 2020 Kennedy Cup has been cancelled.

Competitions at Skechers Cups and SUBWAY competitions levels, which have not been completed up to now, will not be completed.