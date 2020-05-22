2019-20 Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League Season Over

The 2019-20 VITHIT Kerry Schoolboys & Girls League is over.

The Management Committee of the Kerry Schoolboys and Girls League has decided that the season is now concluded.

They have released the following statement:

Following correspondence from the FAI stating that All Football Activity is suspended until July 20th at the earliest and games are not kicking off before August 28th and from the SFAI who have strongly recommended to all Leagues to end their present season the Management Committee of the Kerry SchoolBoys Girls League has decided that the 2019/2020 season is now concluded.

The SFAI has also announced that all their competitions – Skechers National and Regional Cups and Subway Inter Leagues will not be completed. And the Kennedy Cup has also been cancelled.

On the Regional Competitions in particular this is very disappointing as we had a number of clubs into the semi-finals. The League will ask the SFAI to look again at this decision once the Government’s Return to Sport working group, including the FAI’s Medical Expert Dr Alan Byrne, allows.

Thanks to the cooperation between the clubs and the League’s Fixtures Secretary a number of Leagues have already been completed and the MC is now in contact with all clubs regarding the final standings of the various Boys and Girls Divisions and the declaration of the winners and runners-up.

While this is not what anyone wanted to happen, in the current situation there is no other option. Clubs, coaches, players and parents need this certainty as they begin to plan for the next few months and some return to normality. The Kerry Schoolboys Girls League season 2020-2021 will begin in the Autumn once permission is granted by our governing body and the protocols needed are put in place.