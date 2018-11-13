2018 Listowel Food Fair awards announced

Lizzy Lyons, founder of Lizzy’s Little Kitchen, has been named the 2018 Local Food Hero at this year’s Listowel Food Fair.

The Listowel woman, who regularly appears on the cookery slot on Virgin Media One’s Weekend AM, originally started selling her dishes at the Friday market in Listowel, before launching Lizzy’s Little Kitchen in Ballybunion and Listowel.

There were also two Kerry winners in the 2018 Listowel Food Fair National Kerrygold Cheese Competition.





Caciotta by Once Upon a Cheese, Tralee was overall highly commended, and Garlic & Thyme by Cordal Goat’s Cheese won the Blue Mould Cheeses & Fresh Unripened Cheeses category.