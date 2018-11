The 2018 Hugh O’Flaherty Photo and Memorabilia Exhibition opens today in Killarney Library.

Monsignor O’Flaherty was responsible for saving over 6,000 lives during World War II and was a key figure in the Catholic Church’s resistance to Nazism.

The exhibition will contain more display cabinets, as well as new items from the Killarney man’s life, including his Opera glasses and his 1922 passport.





The exhibition will run until the 12th of November.