2018 was a drier year than average in Kerry

The summer drought has resulted in 2018 being a drier year than average.

Met Eireann says up until December 20th, 1,048 millimetres of rain fell.

The average rainfall for Kerry was 1,192 millimetres last year.





June was the driest month of 2018 when just 25 millimetres – that is just a fifth of the amount of rain that fell in the same month in 2017.

During the drought in May, June and July, 157 millimetres of rain fell which is half the amount for the same period the previous year.

January was the wettest month of 2018 with 173 millimetres recorded at Valentia Observatory.