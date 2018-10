The 2018 Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final is down for decision tomorrow.

Holders Dr.Crokes, going for 3 in a row, face Dingle, looking for a first title since 1948.

The contest throws-in in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 3 o’clock.





