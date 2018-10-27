2018 County Football Champions To Be Crowned Today

The 2018 Garvey’s Super Valu County Senior Football Championship Final is down for decision today.

Holders Dr.Crokes, going for 3 in a row, face Dingle, looking for a first title since 1948.

The contest throws-in in Austin Stack Park, Tralee at 3 o’clock.





Whoever wins between Dingle and Crokes will line out next weekend in the AIB Munster Senior Club Football Championship.

They will be away to Moyle Rovers or Ardfinnan, who today contest the Tipperary Senior Football Final at 3 o’clock.