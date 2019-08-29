A 36 part series documenting the story of Kerry’s All-Ireland Senior Football Championship victories. Presented by John Drummy, written by Joe O’ Mahony and researched and produced by the Radio Kerry sports team.
Kerry principal promises five days off homework if footballers win
A Kerry principal is encouraging other schools to give children five days off homework next week if the Kingdom overcome Dublin in the All...
Yellow rainfall warning for Kerry on Friday
A status yellow rainfall warning has been issued for 10 counties including Kerry.The warning comes into effect tomorrow morning at 6 o'clock, and will...
Killarney tech company uses Kerry lifestyle as means to attract in talent
A Killarney tech company uses the lifestyle available in Kerry as a means to attract in talent.That's according to Eoin O'Carroll, co-founder and CEO...
2006 – All-Ireland No.34 | The Greatest Day
2004 – All-Ireland No.33 | The Greatest Day
2000 – All-Ireland No.32 | The Greatest Day
