Huge investment in Kerry’s tourism sector

There’s been huge investment in the tourism sector in Kerry in recent years.

That’s according to Paul Sherry, President of the Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, who was speaking as CSO figures show State investment in tourism is now only at 2008 levels.

There’s been a reduction in British and American tourist numbers, while European visitors increased slightly.

In August 1.19 million overseas trips were made to the Republic; that was a fall of 11,500 visitors for the same month in 2018.

Paul Sherry says although State investment in tourism is at 2008 levels, Kerry has benefited greatly in recent years.