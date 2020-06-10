Over 20,000 Kerry employees still receiving COVID-19 welfare payments

Over 20,000 Kerry employees are still receiving COVID-19 social welfare payments this week.

The figures show 19,300 are availing of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment this week, with 1,000 on the COVID-19 Illness Benefit.

A further 800 Kerry employees have stopped their COVID-19 welfare payment this week, according to details released by the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment of €350 a week is an emergency payment for employees and the self-employed who have lost their income and are fully unemployed due to the pandemic.

This week the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection issued payments valued at €180 million to 515,700 people across the country.

In Kerry, 19,300 people are getting the payment this week; that’s down 800 people on last week.

Amongst the people to receive the payment this week in Kerry are 800 who have informed the Department they’re returning to work and have closed their Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

The COVID-19 Illness Benefit was introduced for people who have been medically certified to self-isolate or have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and is also paid at a rate of €350 a week.

1,000 people in Kerry have been medically certified for receipt of this this week; the same number as last week.